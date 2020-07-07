Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 7,362.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $135.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

