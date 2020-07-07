Megaport (ASX:MP1) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Megaport Ltd (ASX:MP1) shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$14.25 ($9.76) and last traded at A$14.08 ($9.64), 934,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$13.85 ($9.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$11.64.

In other Megaport news, insider Bevan Slattery sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.00 ($8.90), for a total value of A$65,000,000.00 ($44,520,547.95).

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services. It also offers Internet exchange services. Megaport Limited has partnership with the Orixcom to enable enterprises and carriers with direct access to managed service providers and cloud service providers.

