Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Shares Down 0.2%

Extendicare Inc (OTCMKTS:EXETF) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.10, 955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Extendicare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Extendicare from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Extendicare from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Extendicare, Inc operates as a holding company that engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Canadian Operations.

