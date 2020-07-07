Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) Trading Down 1.7%

Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) shares traded down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.89 ($0.61) and last traded at A$0.89 ($0.61), 66,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.90 ($0.62).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Get Garda Diversified Property Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Garda Diversified Property Fund’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

In other Garda Diversified Property Fund news, insider Matthew Madsen 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. Also, insider Mark Hallett acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$85,000.00 ($58,219.18).

Garda Diversified Property Fund Company Profile (ASX:GDF)

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Garda Diversified Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garda Diversified Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.