Redbubble (ASX:RBL) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Redbubble Ltd (ASX:RBL) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.97 ($0.66) and last traded at A$0.99 ($0.67), 1,351,707 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.01 ($0.69).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.98 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.06 million and a P/E ratio of -8.72.

About Redbubble (ASX:RBL)

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale and purchase of art and designs on a range of products between independent creatives and consumers. The company provides an Internet based marketplace platform and associated logistics services to facilitate the sale of goods from artists to those who want to purchase goods bearing the artists' designs.

