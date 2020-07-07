Mirrabooka Investments (ASX:MIR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Mirrabooka Investments Ltd (ASX:MIR) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$2.16 ($1.48) and last traded at A$2.17 ($1.49), 41,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.18 ($1.49).

The firm has a market cap of $349.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.39.

In other Mirrabooka Investments news, insider Ross Barker bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.95 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,500.00 ($66,780.82).

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a self managed investment company. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

