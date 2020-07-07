KSB SE & Co KgaA (ETR:KSB) Shares Up 1.7%

KSB SE & Co KgaA (ETR:KSB) shares shot up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €246.00 ($276.40) and last traded at €244.00 ($274.16), 74 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €240.00 ($269.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €238.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €263.66. The stock has a market cap of $216.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92.

About KSB SE & Co KgaA (ETR:KSB)

KSB SE & Co KGaA manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related systems. It operates through three segments: Pumps, Valves, and Service. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in manufacturing, chemical/petrochemical, and transportation industries; energy supply; water transport; waste water treatment; construction/building services; and the hydraulic transportation of solids in mining.

