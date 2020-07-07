Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Shares Down 12.4%

Shares of Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, 24,087 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 339% from the average session volume of 5,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

