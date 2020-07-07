Acorn Capital Investment Fund (ASX:ACQ) Trading 1.2% Higher

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Ltd (ASX:ACQ) shares traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.86 ($0.59) and last traded at A$0.86 ($0.59), 36,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.85 ($0.58).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94.

About Acorn Capital Investment Fund (ASX:ACQ)

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

