Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP) Trading Up 0.8%

Medical Developments International Ltd (ASX:MVP) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$7.66 ($5.25) and last traded at A$7.63 ($5.23), approximately 169,499 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$7.57 ($5.18).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$7.63 and a 200-day moving average of A$8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market cap of $500.58 million and a PE ratio of 448.82.

Medical Developments International Company Profile (ASX:MVP)

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical drugs, and medical and veterinary equipment in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary Products. It offers asthma and COPD pressurized metered dose inhalers, as well as masks and peak flow meters for asthma management; Penthrox, a prescription only medicine for acute pain; medical devices; and various veterinary anesthetic machines to veterinarians.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Medical Developments International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Developments International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.