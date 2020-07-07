Contrarian Value Fund (ASX:CVF) Shares Up 0.7%

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.76 ($0.52) and last traded at A$0.76 ($0.52), 13,424 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.76 ($0.52).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.76.

Get Contrarian Value Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd is based in Australia.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Contrarian Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contrarian Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.