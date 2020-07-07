IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG)’s share price rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.27, approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 19,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

