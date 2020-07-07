iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHB) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHB) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.27, 9,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51.

