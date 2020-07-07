National Tyre & Wheel (ASX:NTD) Shares Up 6%

Shares of National Tyre & Wheel Ltd (ASX:NTD) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.27 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.27 ($0.18), 77,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.17).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09.

About National Tyre & Wheel (ASX:NTD)

National Tyre & Wheel Limited distributes and markets motor vehicle tires, wheels, tubes, and related products for 4WD, SUV, van, truck, caravan, trailer, and passenger cars in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Moorooka, Australia.

