Kina Securities (ASX:KSL) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Shares of Kina Securities Ltd (ASX:KSL) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.88 ($0.60) and last traded at A$0.89 ($0.61), approximately 130,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.91 ($0.62).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.10.

In other news, insider Greg Pawson 393,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th.

About Kina Securities (ASX:KSL)

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, financial, fund administration, investment management, and share brokerage services in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Banking & Finance, Wealth Management, and Corporate. It also offers savings, cheque and business cheque, cash management, fixed deposit accounts; debit cards; and insurance products, such as business assets and income, and business liability, theft and burglary, and workers compensation insurance.

