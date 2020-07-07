NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Trading 3.3% Higher

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.21, 85,130 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 395,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates.

