Phivida (CNSX:VIDA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Phivida Holdings Inc (CNSX:VIDA)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

About Phivida (CNSX:VIDA)

Phivida Holdings Inc, a functional food and beverage company, engages in purchasing, packaging, and selling holistic hemp infused remedies in the United States. The company offers hemp oil infused beverages under the OKI brand; and tinctures and capsules under the Vida + brand, as well as sells cannabis accessories.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Phivida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phivida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.