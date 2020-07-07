Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Shares Down 0.2%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00, approximately 480 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

About Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.