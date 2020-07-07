Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SNLN) Trading Down 0.1%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SNLN) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.71, 25,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 114,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39.

