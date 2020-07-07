First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Trading Up 1.1%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.11 and last traded at $33.11, approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41.

