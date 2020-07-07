Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Shares Up 37.1%

Shares of Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) shot up 37.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85, 1,650 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

Aker Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; offshore wind farm planning, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services; and riser solutions for water depth and environmental conditions.

