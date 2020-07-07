Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Trading Up 4.4%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.61, approximately 60,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 26,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRMLF shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

