Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) Shares Down 33.7%

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPLC)’s stock price fell 33.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 4,251,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 209% from the average session volume of 1,374,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields.

