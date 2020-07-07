Reviewing Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and China Natural Resources (NYSE:CHNR)

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Natural Resources and Maverix Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Maverix Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Maverix Metals has a consensus target price of $7.28, indicating a potential upside of 64.59%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Natural Resources and Maverix Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources $1.86 million 15.00 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Maverix Metals $33.24 million 15.93 -$7.67 million $0.06 73.67

China Natural Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maverix Metals.

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Resources and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A Maverix Metals -21.01% 3.00% 2.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats China Natural Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

