Contrasting Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and China Natural Resources (NYSE:CHNR)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maverix Metals and China Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75 China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maverix Metals currently has a consensus price target of $7.28, suggesting a potential upside of 64.59%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals -21.01% 3.00% 2.43% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and China Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million 15.93 -$7.67 million $0.06 73.67 China Natural Resources $1.86 million 15.00 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

China Natural Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maverix Metals.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats China Natural Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.