Critical Comparison: Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) versus Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) and Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

This table compares Alimera Sciences and Gossamer Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimera Sciences -15.97% N/A -18.09% Gossamer Bio N/A -53.83% -45.47%

23.2% of Alimera Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Alimera Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alimera Sciences and Gossamer Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimera Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gossamer Bio 0 0 8 0 3.00

Alimera Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 151.74%. Gossamer Bio has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 126.75%. Given Alimera Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alimera Sciences is more favorable than Gossamer Bio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alimera Sciences and Gossamer Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimera Sciences $53.94 million 0.54 -$10.44 million ($2.19) -2.63 Gossamer Bio N/A N/A -$180.31 million ($3.29) -3.95

Alimera Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Gossamer Bio. Gossamer Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alimera Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Alimera Sciences has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gossamer Bio has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alimera Sciences beats Gossamer Bio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness. Its ILUVIEN is inserted in the back of the patient's eye in a non-surgical procedure, which allows for a self-sealing wound by delivering a continuous microdose of the non-proprietary corticosteroid fluocinolone acetonide in the eye. The company has a collaboration agreement with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. for the development and sale of proprietary insert technology to deliver other corticosteroids to the back of the eye for the treatment and prevention of eye diseases in humans or to treat diabetic macular edema. It sells its products through sales force, as well as through distributors. The company serves physician offices, pharmacies, and hospitals. Alimera Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications. It has license agreement with Pulmokine, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB002 and related backup compounds; and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB004 and related compounds. The company was formerly known as FSG, Bio, Inc. and changed its name to Gossamer Bio, Inc. in 2017. Gossamer Bio, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.