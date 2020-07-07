Contrasting AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) and 3M (OTCMKTS:MMM)

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration alerts:

65.8% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and 3M, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 0 0 0 0 N/A 3M 3 7 2 0 1.92

3M has a consensus target price of $164.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.89%. Given 3M’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 3M is more favorable than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and 3M’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration $3.35 million 0.25 $330,000.00 N/A N/A 3M $32.14 billion 2.83 $4.57 billion $9.10 17.37

3M has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Profitability

This table compares AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration N/A -181.04% 9.59% 3M 15.37% 50.24% 12.02%

Risk and Volatility

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

3M beats AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Company Profile

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics segment provides personal protection and transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules, fall protection products, self-contained breathing apparatus systems, and gas and flame detection instruments. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, drug delivery and health information systems, dental and orthodontic products, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films, packaging and interconnection devices, insulating and splicing solutions, touch screens and monitors, renewable energy component solutions, and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers consumer and office tapes and adhesives, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement products, furnace filters, painter tapes, mounting and home care products, sponges, scouring pads, high-performance clothes, protective material products, and adhesive bandages and braces. It also provides cloud-based, conversational artificial intelligence-powered systems. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.