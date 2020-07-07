Reviewing FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) & Banco Macro (OTCMKTS:BMA)

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Banco Macro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 14.64% 5.12% 0.60% Banco Macro 27.10% 43.05% 8.81%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Banco Macro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Macro 4 2 0 0 1.33

Banco Macro has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 162.21%. Given Banco Macro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Macro is more favorable than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Banco Macro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Macro has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Banco Macro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH $6.68 million 2.18 $1.10 million N/A N/A Banco Macro $2.36 billion 0.63 $427.46 million $10.87 2.03

Banco Macro has higher revenue and earnings than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Summary

Banco Macro beats FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products consisting of working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services; business professional services; automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, check images and checking account statements, merchant credit card, and remote deposit capture services; sweep accounts; and wire transfers. Further, it provides personal online banking services; and other services, such as overdraft protection, automated teller machines, credit and debit cards, and direct deposits. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas of California. It operates two full-service branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

