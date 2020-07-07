International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) & Weyland Tech (NASDAQ:WEYL) Critical Survey

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyland Tech has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares International Money Express and Weyland Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 6.74% 61.48% 13.21% Weyland Tech -22.67% -77.96% -61.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Money Express and Weyland Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $319.60 million 1.49 $19.61 million $0.82 15.23 Weyland Tech $34.65 million 0.70 -$6.54 million N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Weyland Tech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Money Express and Weyland Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 5 3 0 2.38 Weyland Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.09%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Weyland Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Weyland Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Money Express beats Weyland Tech on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France. It has a strategic partnership with PT. Finnet Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Seratosa, Inc. and changed its name to Weyland Tech Inc. in September 2015. Weyland Tech Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.