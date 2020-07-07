Financial Comparison: Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) versus SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

61.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of SurModics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of SurModics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurModics has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Repro Med Systems and SurModics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 SurModics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Repro Med Systems currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.74%. SurModics has a consensus price target of $68.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.69%. Given SurModics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SurModics is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repro Med Systems and SurModics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 15.73 $560,000.00 $0.01 904.00 SurModics $100.08 million 5.85 $7.59 million $0.72 59.72

SurModics has higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems. SurModics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and SurModics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems 4.48% 10.02% 7.86% SurModics 6.59% 6.99% 5.51%

Summary

SurModics beats Repro Med Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.