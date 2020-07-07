Head-To-Head Contrast: Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) vs. Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Otonomy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Lipocine shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Otonomy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Lipocine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Otonomy and Lipocine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy $600,000.00 163.60 -$44.67 million ($1.45) -2.19 Lipocine $170,000.00 408.39 -$13.01 million ($0.50) -2.90

Lipocine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Otonomy. Lipocine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otonomy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Otonomy has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lipocine has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Otonomy and Lipocine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lipocine 0 1 1 0 2.50

Otonomy currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 159.43%. Lipocine has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.90%. Given Otonomy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Otonomy is more favorable than Lipocine.

Profitability

This table compares Otonomy and Lipocine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy -7,826.41% -98.90% -51.41% Lipocine N/A -206.04% -80.10%

Summary

Otonomy beats Lipocine on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties. In addition, the company develops OTO-510, a sustained-exposure formulation of small molecule otoprotectant for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss; and OTO-6XX induces hair cell regeneration for the treatment of severe hearing loss. The company has license agreements with University of California and DURECT Corporation. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company's pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, an oral testosterone therapy product for once daily dosing that completed Phase II testing; LPCN 1107, an oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has completed an end-of-Phase II meeting with the Food and Drug Administration; and LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone that is in Phase I Clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

