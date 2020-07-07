Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) versus Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Torm alerts:

Torm has a beta of -410.56, meaning that its stock price is 41,156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Torm and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torm 10.57% 8.45% 4.16% Star Bulk Carriers -0.99% 0.60% 0.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Torm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Torm and Star Bulk Carriers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torm 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Bulk Carriers 0 1 2 0 2.67

Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus price target of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 50.54%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than Torm.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Torm and Star Bulk Carriers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torm $693.00 million 0.74 $166.02 million N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers $821.36 million 0.76 -$16.20 million $0.26 25.04

Torm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Star Bulk Carriers.

Summary

Torm beats Star Bulk Carriers on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Torm Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Torm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.