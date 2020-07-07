Financial Comparison: IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) & BBX Capital (NASDAQ:BBXTB)

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) and BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and BBX Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 12.18% 4.93% 0.57% BBX Capital -1.28% 2.19% 0.77%

21.8% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of BBX Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IF Bancorp and BBX Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BBX Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IF Bancorp and BBX Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.89 million 1.78 $3.56 million N/A N/A BBX Capital $946.87 million 0.27 $17.69 million N/A N/A

BBX Capital has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBX Capital has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

