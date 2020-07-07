Financial Survey: XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) & Carriage Services (NASDAQ:CSV)

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Carriage Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Carriage Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for XpresSpa Group and Carriage Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Carriage Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Carriage Services has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.88%. Given Carriage Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than XpresSpa Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Carriage Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 3.75 -$21.22 million N/A N/A Carriage Services $274.11 million 1.15 $14.53 million $1.20 14.72

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -43.52% -380.30% -60.17% Carriage Services 1.35% 9.71% 2.10%

Volatility and Risk

XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carriage Services has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carriage Services beats XpresSpa Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, mausoleum crypts, and niches; and related cemetery merchandise, including memorials and vaults. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 182 funeral homes in 29 states; and 29 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

