Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.29.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Robert B. Hamill bought 2,000 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $446.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.94. Arch Coal has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $94.96.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $405.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Coal will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

