Chubb (NYSE:CB) and Palomar (NYSE:PLMR) Critical Comparison

Chubb (NYSE:CB) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Chubb alerts:

This table compares Chubb and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb 10.21% 8.69% 2.68% Palomar 28.53% 18.64% 10.60%

This table compares Chubb and Palomar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb $35.31 billion 1.61 $4.45 billion $10.11 12.42 Palomar $113.30 million 18.73 $10.62 million $1.73 50.58

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Chubb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Chubb has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chubb and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb 2 6 8 0 2.38 Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86

Chubb presently has a consensus price target of $149.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.30%. Palomar has a consensus price target of $67.67, indicating a potential downside of 22.68%. Given Chubb’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chubb is more favorable than Palomar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chubb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.