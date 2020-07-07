Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

