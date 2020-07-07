WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.70.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

WNS opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in WNS by 56.8% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of WNS by 261.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 2,074.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 7.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

