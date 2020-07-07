Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

