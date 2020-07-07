Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $1,044,938.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $2,511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,301,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN opened at $282.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.61. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $301.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. Align Technology’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

