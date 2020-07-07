Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $543.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total transaction of $3,030,790.50. Insiders have sold a total of 46,538 shares of company stock worth $23,828,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $526.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.60. The company has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $549.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

