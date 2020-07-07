SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAGE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 7,406.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 391.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,917,000 after purchasing an additional 191,729 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,292.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 32,183 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.