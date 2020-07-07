Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.19. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 23,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $591,541.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,057.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,225. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.