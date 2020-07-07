Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.
Shares of AUTL stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $598.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.13. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $19.34.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
