Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $598.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.13. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.14. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 9,870.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

