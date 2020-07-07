Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). Popular had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Popular by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Popular by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Popular by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 127.2% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 153,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 86,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

