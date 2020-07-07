Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAKE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.39. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,873.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

