Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CFFN. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 20,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.