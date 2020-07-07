Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

CQP stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.69. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

