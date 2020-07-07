Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

CRBP stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $576.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.91% and a negative net margin of 207.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

