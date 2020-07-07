Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $651.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 959.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,815.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

